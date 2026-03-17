Uganda: Chelangat Triumphs At 2026 Barcelona Marathon

Ugandan long-distance runner Abel Chelangat produced a superb performance on Sunday to win the 2026 Barcelona Marathon, setting a new personal best of 2:04:57.

Chelangat held off strong competition from Kenyan runners to secure victory in the Spanish city. Patrick Mosin finished second in 2:05:01, while fellow Kenyan Jonathan Korir came third in 2:05:29.

The win continues a steady rise for the 32-year-old Ugandan runner in international marathon racing. Chelangat first gained wider attention in 2024 after winning the Rwenzori Marathon, a performance that attracted the interest of representatives from Adidas, who later invited him to compete at the Porto Marathon--a race he went on to win.

He maintained that form in 2025 when he won the Rabat Marathon, a result that helped him earn selection to represent Uganda at the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia's Fotyen Tesfay won the women's race at the Barcelona Marathon, crossing the finish line in 2:10:53. Kenya's Joan Jepkosgei Kiplimo finished second in 2:18:42, while Ethiopia's Zeineba Yimer came third in 2:18:49.

Chelangat's victory adds another strong result for Uganda in long-distance running amid the country's continued presence in international marathon competitions.