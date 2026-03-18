Zimbabwe: Human Rights Violations Surge As 3 000 Victims Affected in February Only

At least 105 human rights violations affecting 3,205 victims were recorded across Zimbabwe in February 2026, with state institutions and ruling ZANU PF members accounting for the bulk of the abuses, a new report has revealed.

In its latest monthly monitoring report, the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) said the violations ranged from grave abuses such as torture, assault, enforced disappearances and abductions, to widespread infringements on civil and political rights, including restrictions on freedoms of assembly, association and expression.

The watchdog said the violations also extended to socio-economic rights, citing unfair distribution of food aid and government support, hate speech, unjustified arrests and cases of displacement.

"Of the 3,205 victims, 1,651 were women, including 24 women with disabilities, while 1,554 were men, including 14 men with disabilities, highlighting the wide-reaching impact of these violations across different groups in society," ZPP said.

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The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) accounted for 21.12% of violations, while ZANU PF members contributed the largest share at 35.46%, largely through political intimidation, coercion and interference with fundamental freedoms.

Local authorities were also implicated, with councils responsible for 15.14% of violations, while school authorities accounted for 11.55%, reflecting what ZPP described as the politicisation of community institutions.

Traditional leaders contributed 6.37% of the violations, with other government officials and suspected state agents each responsible for 3.59%. The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) accounted for 1.20%, while 1.99% of perpetrators had no known affiliation.

"The data highlights the systemic role of both state and politically affiliated actors in perpetrating human rights violations, raising serious concerns about institutional accountability and citizens' ability to freely participate in political and civic life," the report noted.

Harare recorded the highest number of violations at 30 cases, followed by Manicaland (17) and Matabeleland North (16), suggesting a strong link between political activity and rights abuses.

Masvingo recorded 11 cases, Mashonaland East 8, Mashonaland West 7, Mashonaland Central 6, while Bulawayo and Midlands recorded four cases each. Matabeleland South had the lowest at just one reported violation.