Kenyans Given Until April 10 to Comment On Crypto Rules

Nairobi — Kenyans have until April 10 to submit their views on draft regulations that will govern how cryptocurrency and digital asset businesses operate in the country.

According to a notice by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, the government will hold nationwide public forums from March 30 to receive views on the draft Virtual Asset Service Providers Regulations, 2026.

The process gives industry stakeholders, regulators, and consumers a chance to push for clarity on licensing terms, supervision, and penalties before the regulations are finalized.

"The National Treasury, through a Multi-Agency Task Force and in consultation with the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), has developed the draft Virtual Asset Service Providers Regulations, 2026, and a Regulatory Impact Statement (RIS)," Mbadi said in the notice.

The rules are issued under the Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP) Act "to operationalise the Act, whose objective is to provide a legal framework for licensing and regulating the activities of Virtual Asset Service Providers in and from Kenya."

The VASP Act was signed into law in October 2025 and came into force on November 4, 2025.