Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa says he has a "solid plan" to addressing the political crisis gripping Zimbabwe, as tensions mount over the Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3.

The proposed constitutional changes pushed for by Zanu PF seek to extend both presidential and parliamentary terms and if successful Mnangagwa's term will end in 2030.

Parliament is expected to conduct public hearings on the bill later this month, a development that has further heightened political tensions nationwide.

Chamisa said he is currently working on a strategy to confront what he described as the "elephant in the room" in Zimbabwe's political landscape.

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"Fellow citizens, I understand your pain, your worries, and your anxieties. Together, we carry this burden, but also the hope and the answer.

"We have a solid rollout plan with a clear timeline, a defined path forward. We're putting ducks in a row. Out of this, a path is forming. Stand prepared. Get ready, your role is coming," said Chamisa.

The Constitutional Amendment Bill has also triggered accusations that the government is shrinking democratic space, amid reports that state authorities have cracked down on meetings organised by some opposition figures seeking to discuss the proposed changes.

Meanwhile, Jameson Timba, leader of the Defend the Constitution Platform (DCP), on Tuesday called for opposition groups to unite in resisting the bill.

"In light of this emerging national consensus across Zimbabwean society, the DCP also wishes to publicly indicate its readiness to work with other democratic forces in the country in a united front to defend the constitution and the homeland," Timba said.

"Such a united front must be defined by numerous voices but guided by one message and one action: that the Constitution belongs to the people and that any fundamental alteration to it must return to the people through a national referendum.

"At this moment in our national history, unity around constitutional principle is more important than our individual or organisational identity. It is the people and the Republic that matter," he added.