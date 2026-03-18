Zimbabwe: Government Raises Alarm Over Scammers Impersonating VP Chiwenga and Wife to Extort Money

Discover moreInvestigative journalism featuresWorld news updatesCyber security solutionsGovernment has warned the public against individuals impersonating Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his wife, Miniyothabo Baloyi Chiwenga, in schemes designed to solicit and extort money.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet George Charamba said the impostors are using foreign telephone numbers to contact citizens and foreigners.

"The Department of Presidential Communications warns and alerts the public to individuals impersonating and/or claiming association with the Office of the Vice President, Gen. Rtd. C.D.G.N Chiwenga, and his wife, Col. Miniyothabo Baloyi Chiwenga.

"These impostors are using, among other numbers, South African and Nigerian telephone numbers to contact citizens and foreigners, often with malicious intent and to solicit and extort money, services or personal information.

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"We urge those affected to be vigilant and verify any communication purporting to be from the Vice President's Office, or from his wife. Any and all official communication involving the Vice President, his Office or his household follows proper, official channels, and is handled by persons employed for that purpose," Charamba said.

Charamba further clarified that both the Vice President and his wife do not operate social media accounts on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The department wishes to inform the public that both VP Chiwenga and his wife do not have Twitter (X) accounts.

"Any such accounts claiming association with them, or purporting to project their views on any matter, are false and should be disregarded and dismissed with unreserved contempt," he added.

He further revealed some of the phone numbers that have been used in the impersonation scams, adding that relevant arms of government are engaging telecommunication authorities in Nigeria and South Africa to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The numbers identified in the scam include: +234 8083483315; +234 7038120794; and +277 25956982.