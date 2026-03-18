In an official press release issued on 17 March, 2026, the Senegalese federation acknowledged receipt of CAF's ruling in case DC23316 but strongly condemned the outcome, describing it as "unfair, unprecedented, and unacceptable."

The fallout from the controversial final of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 has taken a dramatic turn, with the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF) formally rejecting the decision of the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) Appeal Board and confirming plans to escalate the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

In an official press release issued on March 17, 2026, the Senegalese federation acknowledged receipt of CAF's ruling in case DC23316 but strongly condemned the outcome, describing it as "unfair, unprecedented, and unacceptable."

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A final decided in the boardroom?

The decision in question stems from the highly disputed AFCON 2025 final between Senegal and Morocco; a match that has now been officially awarded as a 3-0 victory to the Morocco national football team following a forfeiture ruling against Senegal.

CAF's Appeal Board upheld an earlier protest by the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF), invoking Articles 82 and 84 of the competition's regulations, provisions that address misconduct and match forfeiture.

Crucially, the Appeal Board also overturned the initial ruling of CAF's Disciplinary Board, citing procedural shortcomings, specifically that Morocco's "right to be heard had not been respected during the initial proceedings."

That procedural flaw opened the door for a full reassessment of the case, one that ultimately went against Senegal.

Senegal push back

However, Senegal's football authorities have refused to accept the verdict quietly.

In a strongly worded response, the FSF confirmed that while it had taken note of the ruling, it fundamentally disagrees with both the process and the outcome.

According to the federation, CAF's Appeal Committee concluded that Senegal's conduct during the final fell under Articles 82 and 84; a determination that led to the forfeiture decision and the awarding of the match to Morocco.

But for Senegal, the implications go beyond just a lost title.

The FSF argues that the ruling undermines the integrity of African football, raising serious concerns about governance, fairness, and consistency in disciplinary processes at the highest level of the continental game.

CAS showdown looms

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In response, the Senegalese federation has confirmed it will take the matter to CAS in Lausanne "as soon as possible," setting the stage for a legal battle that could redefine the final outcome of AFCON 2025.

The move signals Senegal's determination to exhaust all legal avenues in defence of what it describes as the "rights and interests of Senegalese football."

Should CAS admit the case, the dispute could shift from CAF's internal jurisdiction to the global sports arbitration stage, where previous high-profile football rulings have reshaped competition outcomes and disciplinary interpretations.

A crisis of confidence?

Beyond the immediate sporting consequences, the situation raises deeper questions about administrative transparency and regulatory enforcement within African football.

AFCON, the continent's flagship tournament, has historically been defined by moments of brilliance on the pitch. But this latest episode threatens to cast a long shadow, with the 2025 final now remembered as much for legal battles as for football.

For Senegal, the fight is now about more than a single match, it is about restoring credibility, defending competitive integrity, and challenging a decision they believe sets a dangerous precedent.

For CAF and Morocco, the ruling stands, for now.

But with CAS now looming, the final chapter of AFCON 2025 may yet be written far from the roar of the stadium, in the quiet intensity of a courtroom.