Congo-Kinshasa: Ex-Belgian Diplomat to Stand Trial Over 1961 Assassination of Patrice Lumumba

A Brussels court has ordered a 93-year-old former Belgian diplomat to stand trial over the 1961 killing of Congolese independence icon Patrice Lumumba.

Belgian prosecutors have moved a step closer to putting a former senior official on trial over the 1961 killing of Congolese leader Patrice Lumumba, in a case that many see as a landmark moment in Europe's reckoning with its colonial past.

Etienne Davignon, now the only surviving Belgian among 10 individuals accused by Lumumba's family of involvement in the murder, is facing allegations of participation in war crimes. Tuesday's decision to pursue the case - still subject to appeal - has been welcomed by Lumumba's relatives as a long-awaited breakthrough.

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"We are all relieved," Lumumba's grandson, Mehdi Lumumba, told reporters, describing the development as "historic". He added that Belgium was "finally confronting its history".

If the case proceeds to trial, Davignon would become the first Belgian official to face justice over the events surrounding Lumumba's death - 65 years after the independence leader was executed and his body dissolved in acid.

Davignon, who later served as a vice president of the European Commission, denies all charges. His lawyers argued during a closed-door hearing in January that too much time had elapsed for a fair trial to take place. Lumumba's family, however, insist that the passage of time does not diminish the need for accountability.

Belgian court to decide on holding trial over 1961 killing of DRC leader Lumumba

A contested legacy

Patrice Lumumba, a fierce critic of Belgian colonial rule, became the Democratic Republic of Congo's first prime minister in 1960 after independence.

His tenure was brief. Within months, he fell out with Belgium and the United States amid Cold War tensions, was ousted in a coup, and executed on 17 January 1961, aged 35, in Katanga with the support of Belgian mercenaries. His body was never recovered.

Prosecutors accuse Etienne Davignon of involvement in Lumumba's "unlawful detention and transfer", as well as "humiliating and degrading treatment". At the time, Davignon was a young diplomat involved in Congo's independence process.

For Lumumba's family, the case is both personal and political. Their lawyer, Christophe Marchand, has described it as part of a "disastrous state-sponsored criminal enterprise", with Davignon "a link in the chain".

Remains of independence hero Patrice Lumumba returned to Congo

A long road to reckoning

The case marks another step in Belgium's gradual reckoning with its colonial past, including its role in Lumumba's killing.

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In 2022, what is believed to be his only remaining remains - a single tooth - was returned to the Democratic Republic of Congo, decades after being kept by the family of a Belgian police officer involved in disposing of the body.

At the ceremony, then prime minister Alexander De Croo reiterated Belgium's apologies for its "moral responsibility", acknowledging that officials had "chosen not to see" and "not to act".

For Lumumba's relatives, a trial would go further - offering a chance to establish the historical record and secure a measure of justice, even after so many years.

(with newswires)