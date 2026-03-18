Africa: Doja Cat Brings 'Vie' to Life in Kigali in First-Ever Africa Performance

I arrived at BK Arena just after 5 p.m., when early arrivals were already spreading across the space, testing vantage points and settling into what would become a steadily building crowd.

By 6 p.m., the shift was visible. Food and drink kiosks were packed, lines stretching as fans from Liberia, Tanzania, Nigeria and Kenya, among others, folded into the local audience, turning the venue into a regional gathering point before a single note had been played.

Backstage access offered a brief pause before the spectacle. I was given a chance to speak with CEO Hugh Evans, who framed the night less as a one-off concert and more as a starting line.

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That framing carried onto the stage later in the evening, when he addressed the crowd with a sense of occasion. He called it an honour to be in Rwanda and said there was no better place to begin a push to bring global acts onto the continent, thanking President Paul Kagame and the Rwanda Development Board as key partners before asking a now fully formed arena, "Kigali, are you ready?"

The answer had already started forming before he asked. At 8 p.m., DJ Ira took the stage and began stitching the room together, moving through a set that drew people from their seats and closer to the stage. By 8:48 p.m., anticipation had peaked, and by 9:05 p.m., it broke.

The band appeared first, opening with saxophones that cut cleanly through the noise and signalled a live arrangement that would carry the show. When Doja Cat stepped out moments later, the reaction was immediate and sustained.

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From where I stood, the shift was physical. Fans who had been seated rose almost in unison, and for most of the 1 hour 45 minute set, they stayed on their feet.

The performance leaned heavily on her 2025 album "Vie," but it was the interplay between newer material and established hits that defined the night. "Agora Hills," "Ain't Shit," "Streets" and "Tia Tamera" were met with loud recognition, while "Say So" and "Boss Bitch" triggered full-arena singalongs that briefly overtook the sound system.

"Like That," "One More Time" and "AAAHH MEN!" kept the tempo high, while "Been Like This" and "Jealous Type" slowed the pace just enough to reset the room without losing it.

What stood out was how little distance there was between performer and audience. At one point, she paused and led a simple chant, repeating "dance, dance" until the crowd echoed it back in rhythm, louder each time. It was a small moment, but it captured the tone of the night. This was a performance built on participation.

Midway through, the energy shifted. Holding flowers sent up by fans, she became visibly emotional.

"For the first time in Africa," she said, before thanking Rwanda. Doja Cat began handing out roses into the crowd, leaning down to meet outstretched hands. From the floor, it read less like a staged gesture and more like a genuine exchange, a brief collapse of scale in a room built for thousands.

In the stands and on the floor, the reaction mirrored that shift. Near me, a group that had spent the earlier part of the show filming switched to singing in full voice during "Stranger," their phones lowered for once.

Across the arena, lights flickered on during slower songs, turning the space into a field of small, steady glows.

The audience itself was part of the story. Most chose to stand for the duration, creating a constant sense of motion even in quieter moments.

The presence of the First Lady, seated alongside Burundian artiste Khadja Nin, added another layer to the night, a blend of cultural and official attention that drew periodic applause when they appeared on-screen.

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Production balanced live instrumentation with backing tracks, with the saxophone-led opening setting a tone that carried through the set. Choreography was used selectively, allowing the music and crowd interaction to remain central.

As the final stretch approached, the pattern held. The crowd did not thin, and the energy did not dip. When the last notes of "Vie" closed the set, there was no immediate rush for the exits. People lingered, replaying videos, comparing moments, holding onto what had just unfolded.

From where I stood, the night felt like more than a concert. It was a test of scale, of audience, of possibility, and it held. Kigali did not just host the show. It carried it.