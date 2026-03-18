Zimbabwe: Brother 'Sells Out' U.S.$2 Million ZB Heist Suspect After Dispute Over Loot

A suspected member of the gang behind the US$2 million ZB cash-in-transit robbery was allegedly betrayed by his own brother, who tipped off police after a fallout over stolen money.

Alfred Shumba (32) appeared before Harare Regional Magistrate Jessie Kufa facing a charge of armed robbery. Prosecutors say he is linked to the 2021 heist in which cash amounting to US$2,775,000 and ZW$43,090 was stolen.

Shumba's arrest on March 14, 2026 came after he allegedly returned from South Africa, where the State says he had been "hibernating" since the robbery.

The State alleges his brother alerted police after being confronted by Shumba over money he had been given as his share to safekeep.

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The brother had squandered all the money.

Prosecutors are opposing bail, describing Shumba as a flight risk.

"The accused person is likely to abscond as he has been on the run since 2021," the investigating officer said. "He was hibernating in South Africa... He has no house and is a tenant... there is likelihood that he might change his address to evade justice."

The State added: "The accused person is facing a serious offence which attracts a lengthy custodial sentence... That alone is an incentive to abscond."

The court heard Shumba was implicated by accomplices already arrested, with witnesses expected to testify against him.

Allegations are that on January 6, 2021 the gang hatched a plan to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle carrying seven boxes of money destined for various ZB Bank branches including Chinhoyi, Kadoma, Kwekwe, Gweru, Bulawayo, Gwanda and Zvishavane.

An insider crew member allegedly fed the gang with updates as they travelled.

Armed accomplices reportedly boarded the vehicle posing as passengers before turning on the crew near the 60km peg, producing firearms and threatening to shoot.

Other gang members arrived in a red Toyota twin cab, disarmed the crew and drove the cash to a secluded area near Nyabira, where the boxes were broken and the money shared.

Police say US$716,726 has since been recovered.

The State also said Shumba is "not gainfully employed" and could reoffend if granted bail.

Investigations are expected to be completed within four weeks, with about 15 witnesses set to testify.