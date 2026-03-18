South Africa: IFP Marks 51 Years As President Velenkosini Hlabisa Leads Human Rights Day Commemoration in Mpumalanga

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), led by its President, Velenkosini Hlabisa, together with members of the Party's National Executive Committee (NEC), will on Sunday, 22 March 2026, mark the 51st anniversary of the IFP's founding while commemorating Human Rights Day.

This important gathering will take place at Bethal Town Hall in Mpumalanga, where President Hlabisa is expected to deliver the keynote address. His remarks will reflect on the significance of Human Rights Day and outline the IFP's vision for strengthening democracy, safeguarding constitutional values, and advancing inclusive development across South Africa.

The event will provide an opportunity for the Party to reflect on South Africa's democratic journey and to reaffirm the IFP's enduring commitment to the protection and advancement of human rights, constitutional democracy, and social justice for all citizens.

The commemoration will also honour the sacrifices made by countless South Africans in the struggle for freedom and dignity, while celebrating the IFP's legacy and continued contribution to democratic governance and principled leadership since its founding in 1975.

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Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this significant event.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, 22 March 2026

Time: 10:00

Venue: Bethal Town Hall, Bethal

Issued by:

Hon. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, MP

IFP National Spokesperson

Media Enquiries:

Fanele Mhlongo

IFP National Media and Communications Officer

082 866 4029