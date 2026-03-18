South Africa: Bus Drivers Strike in Nelson Mandela Bay

Scores of commuters forced to find other ways to get to work and school

Dozens of Algoa Bus Company drivers in Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality protested outside the company's offices in Kosten, Gqeberha, on Tuesday morning.

Their main complaint was that drivers were disciplined for not checking whether all passengers pay for using the service. Other issues raised by the drivers included the provision of portable toilets and water while on duty.

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"When a bus inspector finds some commuters without tickets onboard, the drivers are punished. It's not easy to see everyone boarding a bus if it is full. Commuters squeeze past others," said a driver who asked not to be named.

Protesting drivers were led by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU).

In a statement on Monday, Algoa Bus Company managing director Douglas Govender informed commuters that negotiations had failed and the workers would go on strike.

Company spokesperson Fezekisiwe Keke said the company was doing its best to resolve matters amicably. "We are open to any talks with unions. The costs as a result of the strike are very high. We ferry 70,000 passengers a day," he said.

Commuters were forced to find other ways to get to their destinations on Tuesday morning. The company operates across Nelson Mandela Bay and surrounding areas, including routes linking Gqeberha, Kariega and Despatch.

Uitenhage and District Taxi Association (UDTA) spokesperson Lubabalo Vesele said additional taxis had been sent out to assist stranded commuters.

He said bus fare was R36 from Kariega to Gqeberha, and UDTA charged R40 for the same route.

Drivers said their protest would continue and urged drivers in other depots to join the strike.