South Africa: Municipality Breaks the Rules On Phalaborwa Landfill Site

The site is dangerous for waste pickers according to a residents' forum

Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipality in Limpopo is dumping its waste at an unlicensed landfill site north-west of Phalaborwa. Conditions at the site do not meet the required standard, posing a health risk to waste pickers.

The licence expired in March 2024 and was extended by the Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism until the end of February 2026. But the site is still being used.

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GroundUp saw piles of uncompacted rubbish on the site.

Municipal spokesperson Jonas Mahesu said as a rule waste should be compacted daily and covered to prevent odour, pests, windblown litter and potential health risks. He acknowledged that this was not happening.

"The municipality is working towards improving adherence ... despite equipment and operational challenges," he said.

The municipality says it does not have money to develop a planned new landfill site which will have a 30-year lifespan.

Trevor van Rooyen, vice-chairperson of the Let's Change Ba-Phalaborwa Community Forum, said residents near the current site had raised concerns about the smell but received no response.

"The landfill is in a mess. Rehabilitation of the current site should be expedited and the development of a new landfill site finalised," said Van Rooyen.

Delays compromised the health of waste pickers at the site, he said.

Lefa Mononga, from the South African Waste Pickers Association, confirmed that waste should be compacted and covered to prevent environmental contamination, and the spread of disease and pests. He urged the municipality to integrate waste pickers into waste management systems, provide safe working conditions, and comply with regulations.

Asked about this, Mahesu said the municipality implements measures to promote health and safety, including monitoring and controlling access to the site.

"Waste pickers are encouraged to use personal protective equipment," said Mahesu.

The municipality has established a Landfill Development Forum. It includes mining houses and other government institutions to accelerate the development of the new landfill.

Meanwhile waste pickers say they have to work in difficult conditions.

Esnath Mtombeni, from Lulekani, was opening black plastic bags while clouds of flies hovered. He said he has been a waste picker for five years.

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"This is my means of putting food on the table," he said

Phephu Matshele, who has been a waste picker for 11 years and earns about R3,000 a month from selling recyclable material, said, "We have to work because this is the only means of feeding the family."