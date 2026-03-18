Kenya: 87% of Kenyan Workers Stressed Over Financial Pressure, Report

Nairobi — About 87 percent of employees in Kenya are experiencing stress, largely due to the rising cost of living and financial strain, a new survey by Cigna Healthcare shows.

The Cigna International Health Study 2025 found that mental health is now the top health concern, cited by 38 percent of respondents, above the global average of 25 percent.

Access to healthcare remains a challenge, with 39 percent saying they needed care but did not get it, while 40 percent could not afford medication.

Despite the pressure, Kenya recorded a vitality score of 79.3, ranking third globally and above the global average of 63.2.

"Kenya continues to demonstrate strong underlying vitality, even as pressure around financial wellbeing and access to care increases," said Leah Cotterill.

The report shows financial wellbeing is the weakest area at 15 percent, reflecting strain on households.

Young adults aged 18-24 reported the highest stress levels, alongside declines in overall wellbeing.

Healthcare access is also affecting productivity, with 48 percent of workers ranking it as the most important workplace benefit.

However, Kenya leads globally in optimism toward AI in healthcare, with 78 percent of respondents expecting technology to improve access and reduce waiting times.