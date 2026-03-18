Kenya: Mongabay Launches Swahili Platform to Expand Climate Reporting

17 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — International conservation outlet Mongabay has launched a Swahili platform targeting over 200 million speakers globally.

Africa Director David Akana said the move aims to make environmental and climate reporting more accessible in local languages.

"Using local languages is more appropriate, as communities engage and transact through them," he said.

Principal Secretary Stephen Isaboke welcomed the initiative, noting it will promote credible, science-based journalism.

"In a continent with over 400 million social media users, this is fertile ground for disinformation. Credible journalism in local languages is critical," he said in remarks delivered by Temesi Mukani.

Stakeholders said the platform will help simplify climate and environmental information for wider audiences, especially vulnerable communities.

Journalists were also urged to adopt technologies such as AI to improve reporting, while ensuring responsible use to curb misinformation.

Mongabay publishes environmental news across multiple languages, focusing on biodiversity, climate change and conservation.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.