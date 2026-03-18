Kenya: Mongabay Launches Swahili Platform to Expand Climate Reporting

Nairobi — International conservation outlet Mongabay has launched a Swahili platform targeting over 200 million speakers globally.

Africa Director David Akana said the move aims to make environmental and climate reporting more accessible in local languages.

"Using local languages is more appropriate, as communities engage and transact through them," he said.

Principal Secretary Stephen Isaboke welcomed the initiative, noting it will promote credible, science-based journalism.

"In a continent with over 400 million social media users, this is fertile ground for disinformation. Credible journalism in local languages is critical," he said in remarks delivered by Temesi Mukani.

Stakeholders said the platform will help simplify climate and environmental information for wider audiences, especially vulnerable communities.

Journalists were also urged to adopt technologies such as AI to improve reporting, while ensuring responsible use to curb misinformation.

Mongabay publishes environmental news across multiple languages, focusing on biodiversity, climate change and conservation.