Rwanda: In Move Afrika, Kigali Is Becoming a Growing Hub for Global Music Tours

When Kendrick Lamar stepped onto the stage at BK Arena in December 2023, Kigali hosted one of its biggest international concerts to date.

ALSO READ: Move Afrika 2026 expands job and upskilling opportunities for young people in Rwanda

Nearly three years later, the city is preparing to welcome another global music act, Doja Cat, as part of the third edition of Move Afrika, a project that organisers say is designed to build a long-term international touring circuit across Africa.

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Move Afrika is a five-year initiative by Global Citizen aimed at developing large-scale live music events across the continent while supporting local creative industries and community programmes in host cities.

From the outset, Rwanda was selected as the tour's anchor location. In partnership with the Rwanda Development Board, Kigali hosts the event annually as part of the five-year plan.

First edition in Kigali

The inaugural edition in 2023 attracted a sold-out crowd of around 8,000 people at BK Arena. The concert featured Kendrick Lamar alongside regional performers including Bruce Melodie and Zuchu, as well as spoken-word poet Fred Mfuranzima.

According to organisers, the event employed more than 1,000 Rwandans, with around 75 percent of the crew and production roles filled by local staff.

Through the Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator programme, 35 young people aged between 18 and 25 years were recruited and trained, gaining paid experience working on an international-scale live event.

In addition, more than 15 local filmmakers attended a marketing masterclass organised in partnership with the Rwanda Film Office, while over 70 singers and dancers from Rwanda performed on stage alongside the headlining act.

Expansion and growing local participation

The second edition, held in February 2025, brought EGOT-winning artist John Legend to Kigali before the tour expanded to Lagos, Nigeria, marking the first time the event extended beyond East Africa.

Organisers reported increased local participation during the 2025 edition. The share of local crew members rose from 75 percent in 2023 to about 90 percent, while most of the audio and lighting equipment used during the show was sourced locally.

The Harambee youth training programme also expanded from 35 participants to 50.

Beyond the concert itself, the event included a day of action focusing on women's and youth health organised with the Rwanda Biomedical Center, the Ministry of Health and the Imbuto Foundation.

A community health clinic held in Kimisagara offered services such as HPV DNA self-sampling, mental health assessments, sexual health workshops and breast self-examination training.

During his visit to Kigali, John Legend also wore designs from local fashion houses Moshions and Tanga during his performance and visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

Economic and industry impact

According to organisers, Move Afrika has created more than 2,500 jobs across Kigali and Lagos since its launch, with over 90 percent of show crews sourced locally.

Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Development Board, Jean-Guy Afrika, said the partnership aligns with Rwanda's strategy of positioning the country as a destination for major international events.

"This partnership supports our vision of Rwanda as a premier destination for live entertainment, one that creates jobs for young people, unlocks new economic opportunities and delivers lasting benefits for Rwanda and the continent," Afrika said.

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Doja Cat headlines 2026 edition

The third edition of Move Afrika will feature Doja Cat at BK Arena on March 17 before the tour moves to SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa on March 20, marking the first expansion of the event into Southern Africa.

ALSO READ: Doja Cat in Kigali: What to know ahead of Move Afrika concert

Co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, Hugh Evans, said the initiative aims to strengthen Africa's creative economy while integrating the continent into the global touring circuit.

"This isn't just a tour, it's a movement that creates jobs and opportunities that last," Doja Cat said in a statement ahead of the performance.

Doors at BK Arena will open at 6 p.m., with the concert scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Rwandan DJ Iraa is also expected to perform.