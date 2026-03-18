Rwanda: Kagame Meets Global Citizen Boss As Kigali Hosts Third Move Afrika Concert

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday, March 17, met with Hugh Evans, the founder and CEO of Global Citizen, the organisation behind Move Afrika concerts.

The meeting, held at Urugwiro Village, focused on the partnership's positive impact on Rwanda's creative economy, and the wider work being done across key sectors including health and education.

ALSO READ: In Move Afrika, Kigali is becoming a growing hub for global music tours

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The engagement came as Kigali hosts the third Move Afrika edition, headlined by Doja Cat tonight at BK Arena.

This afternoon at Urugwiro Village, President Kagame met with @GlblCtzn Founder & CEO Hugh Evans, ahead of the third Move Afrika edition, headlined by Doja Cat tonight at BK Arena. Their discussion highlighted the partnership's positive impact on Rwanda's creative economy, and... pic.twitter.com/eqfiDHw3n8-- Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) March 17, 2026

The previous two editions of Move Afrika were headlined by Kendrick Lamar in 2023 and John Legend in 2025.

ALSO READ: Move Afrika 2026 expands job and upskilling opportunities for young people in Rwanda

Move Afrika, a project designed to build a long-term, world-class touring circuit across the African continent.

PHOTOS: #Kigali is set and the countdown is over. Tonight, Grammy-winning sensation Doja Cat performs at the BK Arena during the third edition of Global Citizen Move Afrika. : @Dankwizera1 /TNT pic.twitter.com/LKzFbs0jIq-- The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) March 17, 2026

Move Afrika is a five-year initiative spearheaded by Global Citizen, aimed at developing large-scale live music events while supporting local creative industries and community programmes in host cities.

From the outset, Rwanda was selected as the tour's anchor location, with Kigali hosting the inaugural event.