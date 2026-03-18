Somalia: Somali Government Halts Baidoa Flights Amid Growing Rift With Southwest State Leader

Mogadishu — The Federal Government of Somalia on Tuesday halted all flights to Baidoa, the capital of the Bay region, as political tensions with the South West State (KGS) administration reached a critical point.

The move has left hundreds of passengers stranded at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, disrupting travel for officials, businesspeople, and ordinary citizens alike.

According to reports, no commercial or passenger flights have taken off for or arrived in Baidoa since early Tuesday morning. Officials say the suspension affects all standard air travel, while flights operated by the United Nations and humanitarian organizations are still permitted to access the city.

The political rift between the federal government and KGS has intensified in recent days. KGS officials announced they were cutting ties with Mogadishu, accusing the federal authorities of interference in regional governance and attempting to undermine President Lafta-Gareen's administration. The decision has escalated fears of a wider political confrontation, with travel restrictions now compounding the disruption for residents and government officials.

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Passengers at Mogadishu's airport expressed frustration at the lack of clarity surrounding the suspension. Many were en route for medical treatment, business, or administrative duties and faced hours-long delays without official explanations. The Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) has not issued a formal statement regarding the flight ban, leaving uncertainty over whether it stems from technical issues, security concerns, or direct federal orders.

The suspension of Baidoa flights comes amid a broader backdrop of political instability in Somalia, as federal and regional authorities struggle over power-sharing, governance, and security responsibilities. Observers warn that continued disruption could further strain relations between the federal government and regional states, affecting not only governance but also humanitarian and commercial operations in southern Somalia.