Namibia: Swapo Reshuffles MPs in the National Assembly

National Assembly speaker Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila on Tuesday announced a reshuffle of Swapo members of parliament (MPs) across standing committees, parliamentary friendship groups and multilateral organisations.

The changes, read out by the speaker at the start of the parliamentary proceedings, involve the termination and reassignment of several ruling party lawmakers with immediate effect.

Among those removed from previous roles is Swapo chief whip Alpheus Naruseb from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and the Venezuela Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Swapo deputy secretary general Uahekua Herunga was withdrawn from the Inter-Parliamentary Union, while former environment minister Pohamba Shifeta was removed from the standing committee on gender equality, health and social welfare.

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Also affected are Hilma Iita, whose membership in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association was terminated, and John Likando, who was removed from the Germany Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said the adjustments form part of the party's internal reorganisation of its parliamentary representation.

In the new assignments, Christine Haindaka has been appointed to several standing committees, including standing rules, orders and internal arrangements; urban and rural development and land reform; information and communication technology and gender equality, health and social welfare.

She will also serve on parliamentary friendship groups for the United Kingdom, Morocco and Algeria, as well as the Parliamentarians for Global Action.

Naruseb has been reassigned to the China Parliamentary Friendship Group, while former deputy prime minister Natangwe Ithete joins the standing committee on budget and finance, replacing Elifas Dingara who recently resigned from parliament.

Ithete has also been assigned to the Inter-Parliamentary Union, taking over from Herunga.

Hilaria Mukapuli and Justina Jonas have been appointed to the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, replacing Naruseb and Iita respectively.

Jonas will also serve in the Inter-Parliamentary Union, replacing Sharonice Bush.

Ipumbu Shiimi and Iita have been assigned to the Parliamentarians for Global Action, while Marlene Mbakera joins the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, replacing Feni Nanyeni.

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In addition, first-time MP Modestus Atshipala has been assigned to the Germany Parliamentary Friendship Group, replacing Likando.

"I now declare the above-mentioned honourable members as duly assigned to the aforesaid standing committees, parliamentary friendship groups and multilateral parliamentary organisations," Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said.

- Nampa