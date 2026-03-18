Kenya: Over 200 Kenyan Police Return Home From Haiti Mission

Nairobi — A total of 215 police officers from the second contingent of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission to Haiti returned home last night after completing their deployment.

The officers, who were accompanied by the Inspector General of Police, supported efforts to restore security and assisted the Haitian National Police (HNP), which has struggled to contain the country's powerful armed gangs.

The deployment came as Haiti was mired in a deep political and security crisis, with large swathes of the capital under gang control.

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The Gang Suppression Force (GSF) is a UN-backed international mission in Haiti, succeeding the Kenya-led MSS mission.

Approved in late 2025, the GSF comprises a larger, better-resourced 5,500-strong force, with Kenya maintaining a leading role, while other countries, including Chad, are expected to contribute.

The initial Kenya-led MSS mission was deployed in June 2024 for a period of one year. It transitioned to the GSF in October 2025 to address limitations in funding and personnel.

The GSF, backed by the United States and Panama, includes roughly 5,500 personnel--both police and military--aimed at neutralising gangs and protecting key infrastructure.

Kenya has continued to deploy officers, including a fifth contingent in December 2025, even as a second, larger contingent prepared for deployment in March 2026.

The UN Security Council approved the mandate and scope of the GSF to work alongside the Haitian National Police to reclaim gang-controlled territory and facilitate humanitarian access.

However, the force has faced resource constraints, and despite the GSF designation, Kenyan personnel have continued to form the backbone of the mission months after its launch, according to local reports.

The GSF is authorised for an initial 12-month mandate and focuses on intelligence-led operations to stabilise Haiti, with Kenyan personnel remaining integral to the mission's efforts through early 2026.