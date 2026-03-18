Southern Africa: SADC and Unodc Convene Regional Workshop to Tackle Mineral Crimes

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The Southern Africa Regional Workshop on Combating Mineral Crimes was held at the Avani Hotel in Gaborone, Botswana, from 9 to 11 March 2026. The workshop was organised by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), in partnership with the SADC Secretariat, with support from the Government of Japan.

The event brought together a wide range of law enforcement and regulatory stakeholders, including Police Services, Anti-Corruption Agencies, Environmental Enforcement Authorities, Financial Intelligence Units, mining regulators, and prosecutors, as well as regional and international partners such as INTERPOL.

The SADC region is endowed with some of the world's most significant deposits of critical minerals, including lithium, cobalt, copper, nickel, graphite, and rare earth elements. These resources are indispensable to global decarbonisation efforts and underpin key green technologies such as electric vehicles, solar panels, and advanced battery systems, positioning the region as a strategic anchor in the global energy transition.

However, these valuable resources are increasingly targeted by highly organised criminal syndicates that exploit regulatory gaps and porous borders to engage in illegal mining, smuggling, tax evasion, corruption, trafficking, and money laundering. Such illicit activities deprive Member States of critical revenues, undermine legitimate industries, and pose serious security, governance, and environmental risks.

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The primary objective of the workshop was to serve as a catalyst for coordinated, region-wide action by strengthening enforcement capabilities, addressing vulnerabilities across mineral supply chains, and enhancing partnerships between governments, industry, and financial actors.

The workshop was officially opened by the Guest of Honour, Ms Dinah Marathe, National Commissioner of the Botswana Police Service. In her opening remarks, she emphasised that mineral crime constitutes a regional threat requiring a unified and multi-sectoral response. She noted that SADC Member States are guided by established regional frameworks, including the SADC Protocol on Mining and the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020-2030.

Ms Marathe underscored the strong linkages between illicit mining, corruption, and money laundering, highlighting that criminal proceeds are often channelled through complex international financial systems. She further called for sustained investment in capacity building and the adoption of advanced technologies to equip law enforcement officers with the necessary skills and tools to effectively combat increasingly sophisticated criminal networks.

On her part, the representative of the Ambassador of Japan to Botswana, Ms Satomi Ishihara, First Secretary, Embassy of Japan highlighted that while SADC's critical minerals are essential for the global green energy transition, they must be protected from the risks of illegal mining, corruption, and organized crime to ensure regional stability and legitimate economic development. She reaffirmed Japan's commitment through initiatives like the RISE Partnership and TICAD-9 and pledged to remain a reliable partner in promoting the rule of law and ensuring that Africa's mineral wealth serves as a source of inclusive prosperity rather than vulnerability.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Representative, Mr Giovanni Broussard, emphasised the urgent need to strengthen regional and international cooperation at all levels to effectively root out minerals crime across the SADC region. He further underscored the importance of harmonising policy and legal frameworks amongst Member States, and building the capacity of law enforcement and criminal justice institutions to combat complex minerals crime networks.

Ms. Kealaboga Moruti, representing the Director of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Affairs, warned that mineral crimes undermine the region's economic potential by diverting revenues intended for development. She emphasized that national efforts alone are insufficient because criminal networks operate across borders, making regional collaboration essential. She stressed the importance of moving beyond statements of intent toward practical outcomes by strengthening understanding of criminal methods and identifying concrete avenues for joint cross-border cooperation between law-enforcement bodies and financial intelligence units.

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Discussions centred on strengthening collective action through amongst other: Enhanced intelligence and information sharing, including cross-border cooperation and joint investigations; Supply chain integrity, through improved traceability, due diligence, and risk-mitigation mechanisms; and Stronger partnerships with industry, working closely with mining companies, transport operators, and financial institutions to identify red flags and report suspicious activities.

The workshop concluded with agreement on a set of concrete action points, which will be submitted to the Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO) for consideration and approval, paving the way for coordinated regional implementation.