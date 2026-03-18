Zimbabwe: Zim Urged to 'Move From Talk to Action' in Fight Against Hunger

Zimbabwe's food security stakeholders have renewed calls for coordinated action to tackle hunger and malnutrition, following the launch of the Global Hunger Index in Harare.

The launch of the 2025 Global Hunger Index (GHI) Report organised by Welthungerhilfe (WHH) brought together government officials, development partners, private sector players, civil society organisations and academics.

Held under the theme "20 Years of Tracking Hunger: Time to Recommit to Zero Hunger," the launch served as both a reflection on progress and a platform to push for renewed commitments.

Participants stressed the need for stronger collaboration across the country's food systems warning that fragmented approaches continue to slow progress.

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"The strength of this platform lies in bringing all actors to the table. Ending hunger is not the responsibility of one institution, it requires a coordinated ecosystem where policies, markets, and communities work together," said WHH country director Matthias Spaeth.

In a keynote address delivered on behalf of the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Clemence Bwenje said the government remained committed to building a resilient and climate-smart agricultural sector.

He acknowledged progress in boosting production and strengthening policy frameworks, but said challenges such as climate change and economic pressures continued to hinder efforts.

"The Global Hunger Index is a call to action. Zimbabwe is committed to accelerating its journey towards Zero Hunger through strategic investments, innovation, and partnerships," he said.

According to the latest report, Zimbabwe remains in the "serious" category, reflecting slow global progress in reducing hunger and underscoring the need for urgent intervention.

Stakeholders said achieving Sustainable Development Goals target 2 Zero Hunger would require more than policy commitments, highlighting implementation, funding and accountability as critical gaps.

"There is a clear understanding that we must now move from analysis to action," Spaeth added warning that success would ultimately be judged by improvements in people's daily lives.

The meeting also created a platform for dialogue among farmers, policymakers, researchers and market actors, with participants calling for the breakdown of institutional silos and stronger partnerships.

Stakeholders pledged to continue engaging beyond the launch, with a focus on implementing agreed priorities and strengthening collaboration frameworks.

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As Zimbabwe reflects on two decades of monitoring hunger trends, the message from the gathering was clear: ending hunger is possible but only through sustained, collective action across all sectors.