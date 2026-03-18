Ethiopia: Italy to Finance Koysha Hydropower, Support Bishoftu Airport Project

Addis Ababa — Italy has reaffirmed its commitment to support Ethiopia's flagship infrastructure projects, pledging financing for the Koysha Hydropower Project and key components of the planned Bishoftu Airport, as both nations deepen strategic economic cooperation.

An Ethiopian delegation led by Finance Minister, Ahmed Shide held high-level talks in Rome with Giancarlo Giorgetti, Italian Minister of Economy and Finance on advancing bilateral economic collaboration and mobilizing support for priority development projects.

During the discussion, Italy reiterated its commitment to supporting the completion of the Koysha Hydropower Project, including efforts to help close the remaining financing gap.

Both sides acknowledged the significant progress made in advancing refinancing and securing new financing arrangements, agreeing to finalize the remaining steps within the coming months.

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The discussions also explored potential collaboration on the Bishoftu Airport project, a flagship national initiative.

The Italian side commended the strong performance of Ethiopian Airlines and confirmed support for financing selected components of the project through its financial institutions.

Both parties agreed to initiate technical discussions involving the Ethiopian Airlines Group, alongside financial and technical advisors, to further develop financing structures and modalities.

The delegation included Ethiopian Ambassador to Italy Demitu Hambisa and senior officials from the Ministry of Finance and Ethiopian Airlines Group.

In addition, Italy agreed to finance Ethiopia's development policy program in coordination with the World Bank budget support initiative, providing critical backing to the country's ongoing macroeconomic reform agenda.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their strong commitment to deepening Ethiopia-Italy relations and advancing strategic initiatives that promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth.