Uganda: Govt Cracks Down On PDM Fraud As Kiryandongo Sacco Chairperson Is Charged

The government has intensified efforts to safeguard the integrity of the Parish Development Model (PDM) by taking firm action against individuals who exploit wananchi through fraudulent schemes.

This follows a Presidential directive to expose and hold accountable those who extort money from citizens under the guise of facilitating access to PDM funds.

In Kiryandongo District, authorities have arrested and arraigned before court one Peter Nangoti , a 41-year-old peasant and PDM Chairperson of Panyadoli PDM SACCO, in connection with obtaining money by false pretences under CRB KDGO 862/2025.

It is alleged that in October 2023, the accused fraudulently collected a total of shs2,878,400 from 15 individuals in Panyadoli Parish after misleading them that the money was required to assist in registering them to access PDM funds.

This claim was false, as no payment is required to benefit from the program.

The suspect was arrested on 6th March 2026, presented before court on March,13 2026, and has since been remanded to prison as investigations and prosecution continue.