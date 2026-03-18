South Africa: Simple Hearing Checks Help Prevent Learning Struggles in Vhembe Schools

Imagine sitting in a classroom every day, struggling to follow what the teacher is saying. Not because you are distracted or not trying hard enough, but because you cannot hear properly.

For some children, this hidden challenge often goes unnoticed, yet it can have a serious impact on their learning and development.

A recent hearing screening initiative in Limpopo's Vhembe District found a significant number of learners had an issue that could affect their ability to learn.

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Audiologist Nonhle Mokwena from the South African Association of Audiologists

Screened 195 learners from Grade R and Grade 1 at Matshavhawe Primary School and Munzhedzi Primary School for hearing loss.

All the learners who were screened passed the hearing tests, and none required immediate medical referral. However, the screenings revealed another issue that could potentially affect learning.

43 learners were found to have impacted earwax, a condition where wax builds up and blocks the ear canal.

While earwax is a normal and protective substance, excessive build-up can reduce hearing ability.

Mokwena explains that impacted earwax can lead to conductive hearing loss, which may start mildly but worsen over time if left untreated. "If untreated, it can affect a child's hearing ability and impact speech, language learning and cognitive development," she says.

According to Mokwena, hearing problems in children are often mistaken for behavioural or learning difficulties. Children who cannot hear clearly may appear distracted, frequently ask for repetition, struggle in noisy classrooms or show signs of frustration and withdrawal. These behaviours are sometimes interpreted as poor concentration or learning problems, when in reality the child may simply be struggling to hear.

Experts say early detection remains a challenge in South Africa

Hearing plays a critical role in language development, especially in the early school years.

If a child cannot hear properly during this stage, it can affect speech development, literacy and overall academic performance.

Research suggests that hearing challenges among young learners are not uncommon. A study conducted by the University of Pretoria found that about 2.2% of learners in Grades 1 to 3 had hearing loss, with many requiring follow-up care.

Professor Katijah Khoza-Shangase of Wits University notes that progress in early hearing detection programmes has been slow, citing gaps such as limited newborn screening, a shortage of audiologists, and low awareness among both healthcare workers and communities.

As a result, some children's hearing difficulties are only identified once they are already in school.

Early detection of hearing challenges is critical because hearing plays a key role in language development and learning. If a child cannot hear properly during important stages of development, it may affect their speech, literacy and academic performance.

Schools and parents are key to identifying hearing problems

Mokwena emphasises that schools play an important role in identifying hearing problems, especially for children who may not have been screened at birth or during early childhood.

"Schools are often the first point of access for children who may have missed newborn hearing screening, so they play a transformative role in identifying hearing issues early," she says.

She advises parents to pay attention to possible warning signs, such as children asking for things to be repeated, turning up the television volume, delayed speech development, or appearing withdrawn in conversations.

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"As parents, we sometimes think that when a child struggles at school, it is because they are not paying attention or not trying hard enough. I did not realise that something as simple as earwax could affect a child's ability to hear and learn properly," says Thinandavha Chauke, a parent of one of the learners who took part in the screening.

Parents are also urged to avoid inserting cotton buds or other objects into the ear canal, as this can push wax deeper and cause further blockage or injury.

Hearing services are available in the Vhembe District through public healthcare facilities and private audiology practices. However, Mokwena notes that challenges such as poor road infrastructure in remote areas and the need for parental consent for school screenings can sometimes limit access to these services. - Health-e News