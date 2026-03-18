South Africa: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Five Provinces

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms in the Northern Cape, KwaZulu Natal, Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

"A surface trough, supported by a slow-moving upper trough, will result in severe thunderstorms in the Karoo Hoogland District (Northern Cape), leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, large amounts of small hail and localised damage to infrastructure," the weather service said.

Slow moving storms may cause heavy downpours and strong winds.

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Severe thunderstorms are expected over the western and central parts of Limpopo, Gauteng as well as the Lowveld of Mpumalanga.

These storms may result in localised flooding of low-lying areas (including bridges and roads) and damage to infrastructure and settlements due to strong, damaging winds.

These weather conditions may cause damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock.

There is a possibility of disruption to municipal and other essential services (education, health, communication and power supply).

In addition, isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over KwaZulu-Natal

Some of these thunderstorms are expected to become severe in the province, except for the uMkhanyakude District Municipality, eThekwini District Municipality, uMfolozi Local Municipality, uMhlathuze Local Municipality, Mandeni Local Municipality, KwaDukuza Local Municipality and Ndwedwe Local Municipality.

The thunderstorms may be accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail, resulting in minor impacts.

The weather conditions may have the following impacts:

Localised damage to infrastructure and settlements.

Localised flooding of susceptible roads and bridges.

Minor motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and poor visibility.

Difficult driving conditions on dirt and slippery roads.

Large amounts of small hail/ large hail over an open area.

Lightning resulting in localised fire incidents.

Localised injuries due to flying debris.

Meanwhile, the weather report for Wednesday shows partly cloudy and warm to cool conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers except over the extreme western parts from the afternoon.

It will be cloudy in places in the east.