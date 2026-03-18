South Africa: Dtic Congratulates New Sez Advisory Board

Trade, Industry and Competition Deputy Minister Zuko Godlimpi on Tuesday congratulated the newly appointed Special Economic Zones (SEZ) Advisory Board.

He expressed confidence in its ability to make a meaningful contribution in strengthening the Special Economic Zones programme and advancing South Africa's broader economic transformation.

Godlimpi was addressing an induction workshop hosted by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) for the SEZ Advisory Board in Johannesburg.

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The purpose of the workshop was to orientate the advisory board on the SEZ Act, Spatial Industrial Development Strategy, the department's industrial policy, as well as the roles and responsibilities of the board and members.

This is aimed at ensuring that the board members develop a common understanding and appreciation of the Special Economic Zone Act of 2014, and the Special Economic Zones programme.

"Your appointment reflects both your expertise and the critical role that the Board plays in shaping South Africa's industrial future.

"The induction is foundational and not just procedural. The purpose is to ensure that the Board and all its members have a shared understanding of the Special Economic Zones legislative framework, the Spatial Industrial Development Strategy, and the broader implementation plan that guides the SEZ Programme in South Africa," Godlimpi said.

Historically, the SEZ Advisory Board has played a critical role in strengthening governance and accountability within the SEZ programme, and in guiding the transition from the Industrial Development Zone model to the broader SEZ framework.

"As we begin a new term of this Board, we must build on those foundations while responding to the evolving economic realities facing our country," he said.

The SEZ Advisory Board was established through legislation to provide strategic advice to the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, on the development and implementation of the SEZ programme.

Its responsibilities are extensive and central to the success of the programme.

"Among your key functions are advising the Minister on policy and strategy, monitoring the implementation of the SEZ policy framework, reviewing applications for SEZ designation, assessing the performance of existing zones, and making recommendations on investment promotion and operational matters," explained Godlimpi.

These responsibilities place the Board at the intersection of policy, governance, and economic development and therefore the board is not merely an oversight structure, but a strategic instrument that helps ensure that SEZs deliver tangible outcomes for the South African economy.

"To date, South Africa has designated 12 special economic zones, of which nine are already operational. As at the end of the third quarter of the 2025/26 financial year, these operational zones host 224 investors, representing a cumulative investment value of approximately R31.744 billion and supporting 28 821 jobs.

"This progress reflects a steady expansion of the programme. Over the eight-year period from the 2018/19 financial year to date, operational SEZ investments have recorded net cumulative growth of approximately R17.234 billion," said Godlimpi.

Additionally, these numbers tell an encouraging story and demonstrate that the SEZ model is capable of attracting both domestic and international investors and show that targeted industrial infrastructure can stimulate productive activity.

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This, according to Godlimpi, confirms that SEZs can contribute meaningfully to job creation and their true significance lies in their ability to reshape the economic geography of South Africa.

"The country is facing real challenges, which are unemployment, slow growth, and structural inequality. However, we also possess significant opportunities, abundant natural resources, strong institutions, and a strategic position within the African continent.

"The SEZs afford us a practical mechanism to convert these opportunities into tangible outcomes," he said.

Godlimpi also emphasised that SEZs could catalyse industrial investment, unlock regional potential, strengthen export capacity, and support the transformation of the South African economic landscape.