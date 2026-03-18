South Africa: President Hails Successful Separation of Conjoined Twins At Limpopo Hospital

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Dr Nyaweleni Tshifularo and his medical team for successfully separating conjoined twins in a groundbreaking operation at a rural hospital in Limpopo.

The twins, who were born on 28 January 2026, at Mankweng Hospital, underwent a complex surgical procedure that marked a historic milestone for South Africa's public healthcare system.

President Ramaphosa described the operation as "unbelievable" and "miraculous", noting that such highly specialised procedures are typically performed at leading tertiary hospitals.

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"I am just so pleased and happy, and indeed, the whole country should be pleased that you have undertaken a very complicated operation that would normally be done at top class hospitals, like Groote Schuur Hospital, where we had the heart transplant operation in the 60s by Doctor Christiaan Barnard. We thank you for having succeeded in doing this unbelievable, complicated and difficult operation," the President said.

The President highlighted the significance of the achievement, saying it demonstrates that advanced medical procedures can be successfully carried out in rural public hospitals.

"I can just imagine how difficult the operation was. So, I congratulate all of you, and the nation is filled with pride that a public hospital in the rural areas of our country [achieved this]. You have succeeded Doctor Tshifularo and your team in undertaking this very difficult and complicated operation," he said.

President Ramaphosa said the success of the procedure has brought hope to the children's family.

"We are very proud. We are really overjoyed with the great success that we have achieved. And I'm sure that the family is also very pleased with what you have done for them and given an improved life to the children.

"You are real miracle workers, and we'd like to thank you for that. You are our heroes throughout the country," the President said.

In response, lead paediatric surgeon Dr Tshifularo said the team was honoured by the recognition.

"His Excellency, the President, we are truly honoured. On behalf of the team, we are absolutely overjoyed and we thank you," he said.

The twins were delivered by a 29-year-old mother who had been transferred from Maphutha Malatjie Hospital, outside Phalaborwa, after midwives detected the condition during an ultrasound.

President Ramaphosa also praised Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, for ensuring the hospital had the necessary resources to carry out the operation.

"Premier Ramathuba we also thank you. You have also made this possible because, as you told me, they needed certain instruments, medication and basic things like special sutures and special instruments. You made it possible; you went through the financial processes, the PFMA and acquired all those implements. So, you are also my star, and I want to thank you for all that you have done," he said.

In a media briefing on Tuesday evening, Premier Ramathuba said she was elated by the successful separation and commended the multidisciplinary team led by Dr Tshifularo for undertaking the delicate and complex procedure.

"This operation represents a historic moment for Limpopo. For the first time in South Africa, a rural hospital has accomplished such a high scale operation. This achievement changes the landscape of healthcare in our province and reaffirm our belief in the potential of rural hospitals," she said.

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Ramathuba added that the achievement highlights the growing capacity, skill and commitment of healthcare professionals in the province and underscores the need for continued investment in rural health facilities.

"It is a clarion call for us all to invest resources in our rural facilities, enabling them to provide exceptional care and undertake significant procedures right here in our communities."

Ramathuba said such a procedure is not the work of an individual but of a dedicated multidisciplinary team, who have turned what seemed impossible into a resounding success.

The twins have been fully separated and are currently in a stable condition, recovering in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit under close supervision. - SAnews.gov.za