South Africa: President Ramaphosa Answers Parliament On Mkhwanazi Allegations

President Cyril Ramaphosa has submitted responses to Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee investigating allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The committee was established last year, following Mkhwanazi's allegations in a press conference about, amongst others, an alleged criminal syndicate that has spread into law enforcement and intelligence services, and allegations that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu colluded with criminal elements to disband the Political Killings Task Team based in KwaZulu-Natal.

"President Ramaphosa's submission shows the President's support for the parliamentary process, including ensuring that the committee receives all necessary information to carry out its mandate effectively.

"The President is committed to transparency and welcomes parliamentary oversight over the executive arm of the state, as part of the democratic processes that govern the country," the Presidency said in a short statement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mkhwanazi is expected to appear at the committee on Wednesday, 18 March 2026.

"The Ad Hoc Committee...will [today] have another engagement with Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi to end off its oral hearings process. He is expected to respond to matters that arose during the oral hearings.

"The meeting will be held in Parliament and broadcasted on virtual platforms and YouTube," Parliament said in a statement.