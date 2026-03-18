South Africa: 30 Years On - Students Join the Conversation On South Africa's Constitutional Journey

The Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Andries Nel is expected to host a student engagement as part of the Human Rights Month programme.

The engagement, which will be held in Kimberley on Friday, commemorates 30 years since the adoption of the Constitution.

"The engagement will bring together students from the campuses of the Northern Cape Urban TVET College in Kimberley to reflect on the significance of the Constitution, its role in advancing democracy, and the responsibility of young people to uphold and protect constitutional values," the department said.

The theme for the 30th anniversary of the Constitution is: 30 Years of Constitutional Democracy: Reflect, Renew, Recommit.

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"The engagement also forms part of Anti-Racism Week, which runs from 14 - 21 March 2026, and aims to create public awareness about 21 March, the consequences of the events that took place on that day in 1960, and how racism, if not confronted, continues to affect individuals and broader society.

"The week also encourages individuals and all sectors of society to actively call out racism," the department stated.

At the launch of the commemoration of the Constitution earlier this month, Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi called the supreme law of South Africa a testament of a tangible commitment to "peaceful coexistence".

"Because of the adoption of the Constitution 30 years ago, we now have a foundation upon which we can strive towards the common vision of unity in diversity, whilst strengthening the culture of respect for human rights and the rule of law in South Africa.

"The Constitution is a testament that wise men and women of all races, religions and diverse cultures freely came together to weave a new nation in a South Africa that belongs to all who live in it, both black and white," Kubayi said.