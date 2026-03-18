Malawi: Scandal Uncovered - Pension Fund Paid K27bn for K8.5bn Sigelege Hotel in Lilongwe

In a startling revelation, the Public Service Pension Trust Fund (PSPTF)--already under intense scrutiny for its controversial K128 billion purchase of Amaryllis Hotel--has been linked to another high-stakes transaction: the rushed acquisition of Sigelege Hotel in Area 10, Lilongwe.

According to sources close to the Fund, the purchase process for Sigelege Hotel was conducted with unusual haste. The property, later rebranded as Lifestyle Boutique Hotel, went from initial valuation to full acquisition in just about three months. Documents indicate that the hotel was initially pegged at K8.5 billion, but after currency devaluation and other adjustments, the purchase price surged to K27.5 billion--raising eyebrows among pensioners and financial analysts alike.

Sources say the urgency behind the transaction stemmed from political pressure, as one of the owners was the late former Vice President, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, whose family interests were reportedly fast-tracked in the deal.

At the center of the transaction is George Jim, the suspended Principal Officer of PSPTF. Known for his key role in the Amaryllis Hotel saga, Jim is widely believed to have orchestrated the Sigelege Hotel purchase, navigating the rushed evaluations and leveraging his deep knowledge of the Fund's internal processes. Sources further suggest that Jim may have also been involved in leaking sensitive details about the Amaryllis deal to the public, fueling ongoing investigations and media scrutiny.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Financial experts argue that the Sigelege acquisition, much like Amaryllis, warrants a formal inquiry, noting that the rapid pace of evaluations, sharp price escalations, and potential conflicts of interest raise serious questions about due diligence, transparency, and governance within the Fund.

The PSPTF, tasked with safeguarding the pensions of thousands of public servants, now faces growing calls from civic organizations and opposition figures to account for both high-profile hotel transactions. Critics argue that the Fund's recent activities suggest a pattern of prioritizing politically connected interests over prudent investment strategies, putting public resources at risk.

With George Jim at the helm of these transactions, analysts warn that the situation exposes systemic vulnerabilities in PSPTF's management, raising pressing questions: How did the Fund justify the price escalation from K8.5 billion to K27.5 billion in mere months? What checks and balances were bypassed? And how will pensioners be assured that their contributions are being protected rather than entangled in politically sensitive property deals?

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Legal Affairs Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As calls for accountability intensify, the Sigelege Hotel purchase has positioned PSPTF--and George Jim--squarely in the eye of the storm, with both public trust and financial oversight hanging in the balance.