Malawi: ACB Under Pressure - Fresh Sattar-Linked Contract Claims Test Malawi's Anti-Corruption Firewall

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is under mounting pressure to act decisively after confirming it will respond on March 18 to a formal complaint over explosive allegations that the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) awarded a contract to a company linked to controversial businessman Zuneth Sattar--a figure currently barred from doing business with the Malawi government.

The complaint, filed by the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) through its executive director Silvester Namiwa, demands an urgent investigation into reports that NOCMA engaged Savari, a company alleged to have links to Sattar despite his ongoing legal troubles and suspension from public contracts.

At the centre of the storm is a troubling contradiction: while Sattar faces corruption-related proceedings in the United Kingdom and has been effectively blacklisted from government dealings in Malawi pending the outcome of those cases, questions are now being raised as to how a company associated with him could allegedly secure a state-linked contract--particularly in a strategic sector such as fuel procurement.

In a response that signals both urgency and sensitivity, ACB Director General Gabriel Chembezi has written to Namiwa confirming that the bureau is actively handling the matter and will issue a formal position. The bureau also commended CDEDI for what it described as vigilance in the ongoing fight against corruption, an acknowledgment that underscores the growing role of civil society in flagging potential abuse of public systems.

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The case has the potential to reopen deep public wounds associated with past procurement scandals linked to Sattar, whose name has become synonymous with high-level corruption allegations involving state contracts, politically exposed persons, and opaque business dealings. The mere suggestion that entities connected to him could still be accessing public contracts risks undermining confidence in government reforms aimed at tightening procurement controls and enforcing accountability.

Critically, the issue goes beyond the specifics of one contract. It raises systemic questions about due diligence within state-owned enterprises, the enforcement of blacklisting mechanisms, and whether informal networks continue to circumvent official restrictions. If confirmed, the allegations would point to either a breakdown in oversight or deliberate disregard of established safeguards--both of which carry serious implications for governance.

For NOCMA, a company operating at the heart of Malawi's energy security, the stakes are particularly high. Any perception of compromised procurement processes not only threatens institutional credibility but also risks eroding public trust in how critical national resources are managed.

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For the ACB, the moment is equally defining. Having pledged urgency, the bureau's forthcoming response is expected to clarify whether a full-scale investigation will be launched and, crucially, whether any wrongdoing--if established--will result in tangible consequences.

As the country awaits the bureau's position, the underlying question remains stark and unavoidable: are Malawi's anti-corruption safeguards robust enough to keep out tainted actors, or are they being quietly bypassed even as reform rhetoric intensifies?

The answer, now resting with the ACB, could either reinforce public confidence--or deepen suspicions that the system remains vulnerable to the very forces it claims to be fighting.