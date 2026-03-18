Nigeria: Sallah - Zamfara Govt Holds Security Meeting, Pledges Adequate Safety Measures

press release

The Secretary to the Zamfara State Government (SSG), Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada who represented Governor Dauda Lawal, chaired the meeting on Tuesday in Gusau, the state capital.

The Zamfara State Government has held a high-level meeting with representatives of military, paramilitary and other agencies to review the state's security situation and devise proactive safety measures ahead of the Eid-el Fitr celebrations.

The Secretary to the Zamfara State Government (SSG), Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada who represented Governor Dauda Lawal, chaired the meeting on Tuesday in Gusau, the state capital.

During the strategic engagement, the security agencies briefed the state government about the proactive measures being put in place to ensure security and safety of Zamfara residents throughout the festive period.

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The measures include the massive deployment of about 1,474 Police, Civil Defense Corps, Intelligence personnel, Road Safety Officers and Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams which specialize in handling bomb and explosive threats.

Those gallant officers will work in synergy with local authorities on intelligence, surveillance, patrols and traffic control aimed at maintaining public order across the 14 local government areas of the state.

Addressing the security chiefs, the SSG said the meeting was convened at the instance of Governor Dauda Lawal to appraise the security trends in the state and ascertain the level of preparations for the provision of adequate security before, during and after Sallah celebrations.

"Zamfara State Government is appreciative of the efforts of all security personnel working selflessly to ensure our collective security. You have our prayers and support.

"I assure you that Governor Dauda Lawal is always willing and ready to provide all the necessary support despite the scarce resources for you to perform your duties effectively," the SSG stated.

Mr Nakwada also urged the good people of Zamfara to be security conscious and support security agencies, emphasizing that security of lives and properties is a collective responsibility that requires all hands to be on the deck.

He further called on traditional and religious leaders, especially Chief Imams, to intensify preachings that promote unity and peaceful coexistence among people.

The SSG also seized the opportunity to, on behalf of the government of Zamfara state, congratulate the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba, on his recent promotion to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police. He prayed Allah (SWT) to guide him through the demands of his new role.

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The meeting was attended by the State Commissioner of Police, the Director State Security Service, the representatives of 1 Brigade Command, National Security and Civil Defense Corps, Road Safety and relevant State Government officials.