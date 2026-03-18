Somalia: Somaliland Presidential Envoy Commends Private Media for Promoting National Unity and Supporting Diplomatic Efforts

Hargeisa — The Special Envoy to the President of the Republic of Somaliland, Ahmed Abdirahman Sheikh Bashir, has praised the country's privately owned media institutions for their constructive role in safeguarding national unity, raising public awareness, and supporting Somaliland's ongoing diplomatic initiatives.

Speaking at an Iftar gathering with journalists and media leaders in Hargeisa, the envoy highlighted the media's significant contribution to protecting national interests and strengthening social cohesion amid increasing international engagement.

He noted that Somaliland's media has demonstrated responsibility in reporting on foreign policy developments, helping to enhance public understanding of opportunities surrounding Somaliland's pursuit of international recognition. This includes coverage of emerging diplomatic relationships, such as the recently established ties between Somaliland and Israel.

According to the envoy, balanced reporting and thoughtful analysis have played a crucial role in countering misinformation, reinforcing community unity, and building public confidence in Somaliland's peaceful and democratic trajectory.

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He encouraged media institutions to intensify their efforts to defend the national position, educate citizens, and foster constructive public dialogue that supports stability and development.

The meeting also featured discussions between the envoy and media leaders on the sector's challenges and strategies to strengthen the country's media landscape further.

The envoy underscored that close cooperation among media organizations, government institutions, civil society, and citizens remains essential to achieving sustainable development and advancing Somaliland's quest for international recognition.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)