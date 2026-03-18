Somalia: Deputy Land Forces Commander Visits Frontline Troops in Somalia's Hiraan Region

Mogadishu — The Deputy Commander of the Somali National Army's Land Forces, General Abdullahi Cirro, and a delegation of senior officers he led on Wednesday arrived in the Teedaan area of the Hiraan region, where they received a warm welcome from local military officials, sources said.

The delegation was received by the Commander of the 27th Division of the Somali National Army, Colonel Ali Cageey, along with other officers involved in ongoing military operations in the region.

During his visit to Teedaan, General Cirro addressed troops from the 27th Division in an open gathering, urging them to intensify operations against the Al-Shabaab militant group in order to liberate remaining areas under its control in Hiraan.

He also advised soldiers to demonstrate patience, resilience and discipline, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan, as security operations continue.

The deputy commander stressed the importance of doubling security efforts to ensure stability and protect civilians living in the region.

For their part, officers and soldiers stationed in Teedaan thanked the deputy commander for his visit and pledged to sustain operations against militant groups while strengthening efforts to improve overall security in Hiraan.