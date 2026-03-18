Kenya: EACC Arrests Mombasa Court Assistant for Alleged Bribery

18 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a court assistant in Mombasa over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe.

The suspect based at the Mombasa Law Courts, allegedly demanded Ksh10,000 from a complainant in exchange for concealing or withholding a court file in which the complainant is an accused in an ongoing criminal matter.

The act was intended to delay or frustrate the judicial process.

Upon receipt of the bribery complaint on March 13, 2026, the Commission conducted preliminary investigations that confirmed the bribe demand and subsequently mounted an operation on March 17, 2026, leading to the arrest of the suspect as he received the money.

The suspect was taken to the Commission's Lower Coast Regional Office, Mombasa, for processing and later held overnight at Central Police Station. He has since been released on cash bail of Sh20,000 pending conclusion of the investigation.

The Commission reiterates its commitment to tackling bribery at service delivery points and urges members of the public to report any instances of corruption or unethical conduct.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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