Kenya: Ruto, Matiangi Trade Fresh Barbs in Growing Political Feud

Nairobi — President William Ruto has dismissed criticism from opposition leaders over his recent remarks, saying there is nothing wrong with eating bananas but urging former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i to 'moderate his portions.'

The exchange is the latest in a series of sharp political barbs between the President and opposition figures, sparked by comments from former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

"I heard them responding arrogantly yesterday, saying, 'We don't eat at your place; we eat bananas.' My friends, there is nothing wrong with eating bananas. I also eat them, but reduce the portions," Ruto said.

"I never said you eat at my house, but if you were eating at my place, I would have reduced your portions just as I am reducing my own food intake," he added.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Presidential hopeful Fred Matiang'i on Tuesday fired back at President William Ruto, calling for respect and maturity in leadership as the political temperature ahead of 2027 continues to rise.

Speaking in Narok while meeting Jubilee Party delegates, Matiang'i took issue with remarks by President Ruto, who had earlier mocked his opponents weight and eating habits.

"Kwanza mimi nauliza wengine waende gym... Wacheni kula chakula mingi... Tumbo karibu inaparsuka..." Ruto said, in comments widely seen as targeting opposition leaders.

In his response Matiang'i, said he has always avoided attacking the President out of respect for the office.

"First of all mimi sijui kwa nini unasumbuka vile nakula kwa sababu mimi sikuli kwa bibi yako. Mimi hujaona... yeah, hujaona nikija... yeah, hujaona nikija kutafuta chakula kwa bibi yako ama kwa watu wako," he said.

"I respect the office of the President. Katiba yetu inaonyesha wazi that the person in that office is a symbol of national unity."

He added that he has deliberately chosen to stay away from personal attacks, even when under pressure to respond.

"I don't like talking about personal things or attacking other leaders. We must be the change that we desire," Matiang'i told the crowd.

Matiang'i warned that the country risks lowering the dignity of leadership if politicians continue engaging in insults and personal jabs.

"Kenyans expect those who seek leadership to be measured, mature and decent--even in the language we use," he said.

He expressed concern that young people are watching closely.

"Watoto wetu hawawezi kuamka asubuhi watupate tukitukanana. That destroys the image of leadership," he added.

Matiang'i suggested that the President's tone signals pressure as political competition intensifies.

"If he is going this low, it means he is cornered and desperate," Matiang'i claimed.

He urged religious leaders and senior government officials to advise the President to tone down.

"Mwambie atulie... you are carrying a very heavy responsibility," he said.

An escalating political feud has been ongoing between President William Ruto and his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua, which has taken a personal turn,with the two leaders now trading remarks that observers say amount to body shaming.

What began as a political fallout is quickly escalating into a nasty war of words, as both sides intensify their campaigns ahead of the 2027 presidential race.

On Sunday, Gachagua who has declared his mission to block President Ruto from securing a second term mocked the President's appearance during a public address.

"Na uzuri atakiwa na hiyo pesa yote halali. Si umeona amekonda mpaka masikio imekuja juu? Heh? Mmeona?" he said.

Gachagua's remarks appeared to suggest that President Ruto is allegedly amassing wealth improperly, while also taking a swipe at his physical features.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But President Ruto did not stay silent.

On Tuesday, while responding to critics, the Head of State fired back in a blunt and equally personal attack.

"Kwanza mimi nauliza wengine waende gym. Kwanza. Wacheni kula chakula mingi. Tumbo karibu inaparsuka. Kichwa karibu inaparsuka. Mnalala kwa mkutano mchana. Ata hewa mnaharibu. Kwendeni kabisa. Bure!" Ruto said.

His remarks, widely interpreted as targeting political opponents, have further fueled criticism that leaders are now crossing the line from policy debates into personal insults.

Kenya's political scene has long been known for heated exchanges.

The latest trend of body-related insults however has marked a new low, raising concerns about the tone of the 2027 campaign with more than a year before campaigns officially kick off.