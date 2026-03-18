Rwanda: What to Know About Digital ID for Foreign Nationals

Foreign residents, immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers in Rwanda are registering for the digital ID, which gives them access to public and private services such as Irembo online platform, SIM card registration, and border clearance, according to the National Identification Agency (NIDA).

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Josephine Mukesha, the Director General of NIDA, said non-Rwandans must bring their resident ID and passport to the registration site, while refugees present their United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) documents along with their refugee ID.

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"You should bring your spouse and dependents if you are married and living with your family in Rwanda, because they are also included. The single digital ID is issued from birth," she said.

Mukesha noted that registration is conducted at sector offices on a rotational basis across Kigali, and those who miss registration in one area can still go to other locations.

Current sites include Kinyinya Sector (Gasabo), Masaka (Kicukiro), Muhima (Nyarugenge), the City of Kigali Car Free Zone, Downtown Bus Stop, Kimironko Market, Gatenga Market, Gatenga Sector, Special Economic Zone, and Nyarugenge Market. The exercise continues until April 4.

She explained that foreign residents can pre-enroll and complete biometric registration for the Digital ID at the Directorate of Immigration and Emigration Headquarters in Kacyiru.

The service is available from Tuesday to Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Pre-enrolment submits basic personal data and consent for using the data.

Mukesha added that data protection measures apply equally to all users. "Personal and biometric data are protected under the same laws that apply to citizens, and access is regulated in line with data protection and privacy laws," she said.

"The digital ID system is integrated with Rwanda's Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS). Citizens must give consent whenever their personal data is shared. Through a digital wallet and the eRainbow platform, one can see which institutions have accessed their information, when it was accessed, and revoke consent if necessary."

For more information, foreign applicants can call 9090.