Rwanda: Dozens of Old Pipelines to Be Upgraded to End Water Shortages

Efforts to rehabilitate ageing water suppls systems and improve urban sanitation are underway across the country.

67 old pipelines in 11 districts are being upgraded, officials said on Tuesday, March 17..

During a parliamentary session on issues identified during MP's field visits related to urban development and housing, Minister of Infrastructure Jimmy Gasore outlined the measures in place to improve water access and sanitation in urban areas.

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Ageing infrastructure, uneven supply

Findings from the visits pointed to widespread issues in water distribution systems, with old pipelines in need of expansion or replacement, insufficient water supply to households, and limited storage capacity at treatment facilities. Lawmakers also raised concerns about inconsistencies in water distribution.

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Responding to these concerns, the minister said the government, through the Water and Sanitation Corporation, has embarked on restoring and expanding water infrastructure.

"We have identified areas where infrastructure is old or insufficient, and restoration is ongoing. A total of 67 water channels in 11 districts are being rehabilitated, prioritising areas with the most ageing and non-operational systems," he said.

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He added that another 55 water channels are being developed in 11 districts with high stunting rates, in partnership with the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC).

On water distribution, the minister acknowledged public dissatisfaction but defended the current approach.

"When there is a limited supply, priority is given to critical services. For instance, hospitals may be supplied with water tanks to ensure continuity of services," he explained.

Gasore also noted that some older systems were designed with limited capacity, making it difficult for water to reach all users, especially during shortages.

Expanding treatment capacity

Outdated and underperforming water treatment plants were also highlighted as a key concern.

Gasore said the government is undertaking studies to rehabilitate ageing facilities while constructing new ones to meet growing demand.

Among ongoing projects, he cited the Sake Water Treatment Plant in Ngoma District, with a production capacity of 11,000 cubic metres per day, and the expansion of the Mutobo Water Treatment Plant in Musanze, which is 84 per cent complete.

Other major projects include Muhazi II in Rwamagana (92 per cent complete), Musogoro in Karongi (94 per cent), and the rehabilitation of Karenge Plant, which is expected to increase capacity from 12,000 to 48,000 cubic metres per day.

He added that the Nzove plant, with a capacity of 25,000 cubic metres per day, is expected to be completed by the end of this year to ease water shortages in the City of Kigali.

"We now have a master plan down to the village level, which helps identify priority areas and mobilise funding accordingly," Gasore said.

He stressed a shift in planning strategy: "Going forward, water infrastructure will be developed ahead of settlement in new areas, rather than responding after demand has already surged."

Sanitation gaps persist

Beyond water access, MPs highlighted gaps in sanitation and hygiene, including a shortage of public toilets, handwashing facilities, and proper waste disposal systems in busy areas.

Gasore said that since 2019, WASAC has constructed 382 public toilets in markets, schools, health facilities and commercial areas.

"In the current financial year, we plan to build 32 additional public toilets with 400 rooms across eight districts, including Karongi, Rutsiro, Kayonza, Gatsibo, Huye, Gisagara, Gicumbi and Nyaruguru," he said.

However, poor maintenance of existing facilities remains a concern.

Waste management and landfill projects

MPs also raised concerns over weak waste management systems, particularly in markets, as well as the lack of standard landfills in some towns.

Gasore noted that districts such as Nyagatare, Kayonza and Nyanza have already established landfills, while new modern facilities are under construction.

"Modern landfills are being developed in Kigali's Nduba Sector, as well as in Musanze, Rubavu, Rusizi and Karongi," he said.

He added that waste treatment plants are also being set up to process wastewater from sanitation trucks in districts including Nyagatare, Kayonza, Nyanza, Gicumbi, Nyamagabe and Rulindo.

"These facilities will ensure that waste is properly treated and does no harm to the environment," he said, noting that several are expected to be operational by December.

MPs concerns

During the session, lawmakers questioned the sustainability of current interventions.

MP Françoise Mukandekezi expressed concern over water connections being made in areas with limited supply.

"People are connected to water, but later face shortages due to limited capacity. Should connections be made when supply is clearly insufficient?" she asked.

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MP Erneste Nsangabandi raised concerns about water retention structures built by residents, warning they could pose risks in densely populated areas.

"We would like to understand what is being done to address risks such as potential damage or landslides," he said.

Meanwhile, MP Eugene Musolini emphasised the need to reduce non-revenue water, losses caused by leaks, theft, or inefficiencies.

In response, Gasore said new urban regulations are being developed to address risks associated with informal water retention structures.

"There is an ongoing study to establish updated urban codes that will regulate such practices and mitigate associated risks," he said.

On waste management, he stressed that new landfill projects are being built to modern standards.

"These facilities are designed to safely manage waste, with systems to treat wastewater and prevent environmental contamination," he noted.

Addressing concerns over water connections in low-capacity areas, Gasore said such decisions are sometimes made to provide at least minimal access while awaiting larger infrastructure projects.

"In some cases, communities share limited resources temporarily, even though it may lead to intermittent supply before major projects are completed," he said.