Tanzania's High-Level Meetings With Qatar, Oman Envoys Call for Preservation of Heritage

Dar es Salaam — THE Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Tanzania Tourist Board, convened high-level consultative meetings with delegations from the Qatar and Oman embassies.

The engagements focused on advancing the positioning of Destination Tanzania within the Qatari market, while also unlocking strategic cooperation with Oman in the preservation of cultural heritage. A central priority discussed was the conservation of historic buildings, safeguarding their legacy as living narratives for future generations.

Dr Ashatu Kijaji (MP) reaffirmed Tanzania's commitment to translating these engagements into structured, long-term partnerships that support sustainable tourism growth and cultural exchange.

With strong inter-ministerial collaboration, Tanzania continues to strengthen its global presence and deepen international partnerships.