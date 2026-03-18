Tanzania: Sefue Proposes the Establishment of Business-Friendly Tax Framework That Aligns With the Vision 2050

18 March 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — The Chairperson of the Presidential Commission on Tax System Reforms, Ombeni Sefue, has proposed the establishment of an investment- and business-friendly tax framework aligned with the Tanzania Development Vision 2050.

The recommendations were presented at the State House in Dar es Salaam today, March 18, 2026, during the official handover of the commission's report to President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Ambassador Sefue emphasized that the proposed tax system should reflect the self-reliance philosophy championed by Julius Nyerere, while ensuring it does not constrain private sector growth. The private sector is projected to contribute approximately 70 percent of the country's gross domestic product.

He further noted that achieving long-term economic growth targets will require a tax system that broadens the tax base in a fair and equitable manner, thereby enhancing domestic revenue mobilization.

According to Sefue, Tanzania's economic growth rate has reached about six percent, while the tax-to-GDP ratio has increased from 11.5 percent in 2003 to 13.5 percent in 2005, indicating a positive trend in revenue collection performance.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.