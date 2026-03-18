Somalia: Southwest State Leader Laftagareen Resigns From Somali President's Political Party

18 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baidoa — The President of Southwest State, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed (Laftagareen), has officially announced his resignation from the political party of Somalia's President, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, where he previously served as Deputy Chairman.

The decision comes amid rising political tensions between the Southwest State administration and Somalia's federal government. While the official reasons for the resignation were not fully detailed, Laftagareen emphasized his firm stance on constitutional and political matters.

Laftagareen stressed that Somalia has only one constitution--the Provisional Constitution ratified in 2012--and warned that any amendments made outside the legal framework would be illegal.

He also leveled strong criticism against the federal government, accusing it of taking actions that threaten national unity. Laftagareen claimed that the federal authorities were pursuing plans that could create division and forming unofficial militias, contributing to insecurity in Southwest State.

The Southwest State President called on Somalia's President to immediately convene the National Consultative Council, which he said had previously been dissolved, to discuss the country's electoral process.

He emphasized that the meeting should take place at a neutral and secure location before April 14 to ensure broad participation and agreement.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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