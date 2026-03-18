Botswana: Lucara Boosts Miss Botswana Ahead of Grand Finale

Gaborone — With only 12 contestants remaining in the Miss Botswana 2026 competition, the road to the coveted crown has entered its final stretch, buoyed by corporate support after Lucara Botswana pledged P500 000 to the pageant and an additional P600 000 to Change Africa to support initiatives aimed at empowering women ahead of the grand finale on Saturday. Speaking at the handover ceremony in Gaborone Monday, Lucara Botswana managing director, Naseem Lahri said the sponsorships marked the continuation of their strategic partnership with the Miss Botswana organisation as well as continued commitment to supporting initiatives that promoted women's empowerment, leadership development and social impact.

She highlighted that the renewal of their partnership with Miss World Botswana aimed to empower and uplift young Batswana women who were poised as the best exporters of Botswana's beauty and culture on the international platform while the funding allocated to Change Africa, a social enterprise that supported innovative entrepreneurship and thought leadership development, would help advance a pilot programme in Maun aimed at uplifting and teaching women how to grow crops, rear animals, and to sustain themselves and the community, while building entrepreneurial skills.

The programme titled, Tshwaragano Young Mothers Development Centre, is a women led 10-hectare agricultural and enterprise hub of which Lahri noted complimented her organisation's commitment of empowering women.

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In addition, Change Africa Founder, Kaene Disepo, said that the centre was also a childcare facility, a wellness space, and a GBV awareness hub.

"We understand that a young mother cannot build an enterprise if she has nowhere safe to leave her child," said Disepe adding that the centre would train and empower fifty young mothers as well as create five permanent jobs and approximately 20 seasonal roles, all prioritising women and youth in Maun.

Meanwhile, Miss World Botswana Organisation director, Benjamin Raletsatsi, expressed gratitude to Lucara Botswana' commitment to supporting initiatives that promoted women's empowerment.

He stated that the growth of the organisation was owed to Lucara's continued support.

The prestigious Miss Botswana Grand Finale is scheduled to take place at Molapo Creative Hub under the theme: Diamond Jubilee, as part of the 60th Botswana Independence national celebrations.

Top 12 finalists set to strut it out for the crown are: Casey Esmeraldo, Abale Matsoma, Miss Mochudi BW District Winner Thando Makhoba, Talent Competition Winner Mosa Gontshwanetse, Kgalalelo Lentebanye, Sports Challenge Winner Michelle Bagoleng, Gaselesire Phalanyane, Head-to-Head Challenge Winner Angelah Phuthego, Magdeline Modipane, Ogaufi Seakgo, Top Model Winner Thabiso Segokgo as well as Kimberly Kotewa.

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