Zimbabwe: Muvevi's Trial Finally Kicks Off, Former Detective Says He Was Being Haunted By Goblins When He Killed Four People

The trial of murder-accused former cop Jaison Muvevi has finally commenced before High Court judge Justice Gibson Mandaza.

The former Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) detective made headlines three years ago after he shot and killed four people in movie-style attacks, leaving four others for dead.

He is being charged with four counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

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In his defence, Muvevi, through his lawyer Blessed Matandire, said he was suffering from mental illness when he allegedly committed the offences.

"All the deceased were unknown to the accused. All the murders occurred in broad daylight. The accused was being haunted by goblins," said his lawyer, urging the court to return a special verdict of not guilty due to his mental state.

He said Muvevi's mother had taken him to a shrine because he was allegedly being haunted by goblins.

A total of 30 witnesses gave evidence against him.

Not all of them will, however, testify in court; only their previously recorded evidence will be relied upon by the State.

Muvevi allegedly shot dead an apostolic sect prophet before fatally shooting the Officer in Charge of Wedza Police Station, Inspector Maxwell Hove (43), and a bartender.

ZRP has identified the other two victims as Crispen Mubvana (62) and Munashe Mujanhi (20).

Muvevi also injured Detective Constable Tendai Mugova.

He then fled to Mozambique after allegedly attempting to kill Raphael Nyahwema at Mutare Boys High.

The former cop was apprehended by civilians, who handed him over to the neighbouring country's police before his deportation.

Investigations following his arrest also unearthed that he had killed another person, Nyarai Round, back in 2022.