Mozambique Building 'Sustainable Energy Sector'

Maputo — Mozambique intends to build "a modern, sustainable and competitive energy sector, capable of driving the economic transformation of our country and contributing to the energy security of the region and the world', declared President Daniel Chapo in Brussels on Tuesday.

Opening the "Renmoz in Europe Business Forum', Chapo said the meeting "is sending a powerful message. It is a clear sign of an ambition to transform potential into investment, investment into economic growth and growth into social progress'.

Chapo stressed that Mozambique has abundant energy resources, including "vast hydro-electric resources, enormous solar and wind potential and important reserves of natural gas'.

This combination "makes Mozambique a strategic partner for the energy security of southern Africa'.

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Chapo noted that currently Mozambique exports 1,200 megawatts of electricity to other southern African countries and is becoming "a relevant actor in the global market for liquefied natural gas'.

All this, he added, is creating "solid bases for sustainable economic growth', and "concrete opportunities for investment partnerships'.

Chapo said that Mozambique is developing an energy system "based on renewable energies' with "responsible valuing of natural gas', and the "promotion of green industrialisation'.

"We believe deeply that energy is one of the pillars of Mozambique's economic independence - an energy that drives industrialisation, creates good quality jobs, and strengthens competitiveness', he added.

"We are committed to promoting the productive use of energy', said the President, "coordinating electrification with rural development plans, with the modernisation of agriculture, and with the growth of small and medium enterprises'.

"This transformation requires more than natural resources', Chapo added. "It requires leadership. It requires capital. Above all, it requires solid and lasting strategic partnerships'.

That was why he had come to Brussels, Chapo said. The purpose was "to deepen cooperation between Mozambique and Europe and mobilise investments that can transform our immense energy potential into shared prosperity'.

He noted that the percentage of the Mozambican population with access to electricity has risen from 26.5 per cent in 2015 to 65 per cent in late 2025. The government's target is to guarantee access to power to the entire population by 2030.

This would require significant new investment in electricity generation and transmission, and Chapo hoped that the Brussels forum would play a role in mobilising this investment.