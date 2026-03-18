Namibia: 15 Pupils At Kavango East School Hospitalised Over Suspected Food Poisoning

Fifteen pupils from Rundu Secondary School in the Kavango East region are currently at the Rundu State Hospital for suspected food poisoning.

Hostel superintendent Samuel Marungu confirms that 283 pupils showed symptoms of diarrhoea while 15 were taken to the hospital with excessive diarrhea.

He, however, says they do not know if the diarrhoea is from what the pupils ate for lunch or dinner.

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The pupils reportedly ate pap, chicken and soup for lunch, and bread and polony for dinner.

"We sent seven pupils to the hospital this morning who were complaining of excessive diarrhoea, but then we didn't know what the cause was. When we came back, eight were also showing the same symptoms and we took them to the hospital," he says.

He says after questioning the pupils, it was determined that the cause could be food poisoning, as many of them exhibited the same symptoms.

There are currently 439 pupils at the hostel.

"Only 15 were taken to the hospital. Some of them asked to be sent back to the school as they indicated they were fine. Only those who were still showing symptoms remained at the hospital, they are still not back," he says.

Marungu adds that parents have been informed and two pupils were taken home by their parents for recovery.

Kavango East education director Christine Shilima has confirmed the incident, noting that her office has been informed of the pupils' suspected food poisoning.

She says health inspectors are at the school to investigate and will inform her on the cause.

"I have been informed that the pupils are sick and health inspectors were sent to school. I have not been informed if they are hospitalised, but health inspectors are there," she says.