Namibia: Amutse Aims for 80 Percent Power Access in Four Years

Minister of industries, mines and energy Modestus Amutse says with hard work, Namibia can achieve a national electricity connectivity rate of 80% in four years.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the revamped Electricity Control Board (ECB) House and the launch of the regulator's integrated strategic business plan attended by dignitaries, including Khomas governor Sam Nujoma, in Windhoek on Thursday.

While Namibia's national electricity connectivity rate ranged between 47% and 56% in 2025, with a significant disparity between urban and rural areas, the government aims to increase this to 70% by 2030.

Census data shows that while 60% of enumeration areas have access to a grid, only about 48% of households are connected, meaning roughly 300 000 households are without electricity, particularly in rural areas.

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"We should continue working hard so we can achieve 80% connectivity before 2030," the minister said, urging all stakeholders to do more.

He said electricity is now part of people's basic needs, be it in a private capacity or to promote efficiency in the execution of work.

Amutse said the ECB had issued licences to many institutions to generate power and urged the regulator to follow up on how many of them are productive so that the country does not rely on the number of licences issued, but rather on the amount of electricity produced.

"Sometimes we issue licences for electricity generation or mining, but some people sit on them while we count on them to produce. Because we have 200 people setting up to generate energy, we'll have sufficient power by 2028. That is only if they execute on the licences we have issued them," he said.

Amutse said constant follow-ups must be conducted to motivate producers - not to punish them - because sometimes people struggle due to the economic environment.

ECB chief executive Robert Kahimise said the revamp of ECB House and launch of the integrated strategic business plan is part of transitioning into a fully empowered energy regulator.

"This awaits the promulgation of two key pieces of legislation to reshape oversight across the country's energy value chain," he said.

The electricity bill and the Namibia energy regulatory authority (Nera) bill have been finalised between the Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy and legal drafters, and are now awaiting ministerial approval before being enacted into law, Kahimise said.

He said the legislative reforms would provide greater clarity on institutional mandates within the sector.

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He said the plan sets a clear direction for the ECB as it navigates a rapidly changing energy landscape.

"Over the next five years, our focus is to strengthen Namibia's electricity sector while laying the foundation for our transition into Nera," Kahimise said, adding that the plan is anchored in national aspirations such as Vision 2030, the sixth National Development Plan and the National Integrated Resource Plan, among others."

ECB chairperson Evangelina Nailenge said the board has been working tirelessly to create an environment that attracts investment, promotes efficiency and protects consumer interests.

"The revamped office building symbolises our commitment to excellent service and our understanding that our staff are key strategic enablers, and we can only achieve our mandate if our staff are operating in a conducive environment that allows for innovation, allows for excellent service," she said.