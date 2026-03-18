Namibia: Private Schools Warned to Operate Within Approved Grades

The Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture has instructed private schools to operate strictly within the grades and programmes approved in their certificates of registration.

This follows reports that Eileen Private School in the Mukwe constituency of the Kavango East region is offering Grade 10 classes without authorisation.

The ministry's executive director, Erastus Haitengela, says offering grades without approval is contrary to the law.

"The ministry takes this matter of Eileen Private School offering Grade 10 without authorisation very seriously. The directorate has engaged with the school to verify the reports.

"The school has been formally instructed to immediately discontinue the grade, notify parents of affected pupils to seek placement at other authorised schools and remove all advertisements relating to Grade 10 admissions," he says.

Haitengela adds that the ministry remains committed to safeguarding the quality and credibility of education, and ensuring that all private schools operate within the legal framework to protect both pupils and parents.

He says the ministry will continue to monitor the school and take any necessary administrative action to ensure compliance with the Education Act and its regulations.