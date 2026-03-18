Namibia: Climate Pushes Zambezi States to Cooperate On Water

Officials from countries in the Zambezi River Basin say growing climate variability is increasing pressure on shared water resources, prompting renewed cooperation on water management and planning.

This comes as a delegation from the Zambezi Watercourse Commission (Zamcom) visited Uganda last week for an exchange programme with the Nile Basin Initiative, aimed at sharing knowledge on climate resilience and the management of transboundary rivers.

The visit, which brought together about 24 officials from Zamcom and partner institutions, focused on regional programmes, hydrological data collection and joint planning for investments linked to water, energy and environmental management.

The Zambezi Basin includes Angola, Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Millions of people in these countries depend on water systems that are increasingly affected by changing climate patterns.

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Zamcom executive secretary Felix Ngamlagosi says climate variability is already affecting water availability.

"The Zambezi River Basin, like the Nile, faces increasing climate variability that affects water availability, ecosystems, energy production and livelihoods across the basin," he said.

Ngamlagosi says learning from the experience of the Nile Basin Initiative in basin-wide planning and regional information systems would help strengthen responses to these challenges.

The delegation was led by Elice Engebert, chairperson of the Zamcom technical committee, and included representatives from Zamcom institutions as well as regional partners involved in water and energy management.

During the visit, officials exchanged experiences on regional programme management and knowledge platforms used to support evidence-based decision making on water resources.

The team also visited a hydrological monitoring station in Jinja, Uganda, where the Nile River begins its journey northwards from Lake Victoria. The station forms part of a basin-wide monitoring network used to improve forecasting and water management.

Officials say improved data collection and monitoring systems are critical for managing shared water resources and planning infrastructure investments.

The exchange follows a similar visit by the Nile Basin Initiative to the Zambezi Basin in 2024, where officials met basin institutions and toured the Kariba Dam, one of Africa's largest hydropower facilities.

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Organisers say such reciprocal visits reflect growing cooperation among Africa's river basin organisations as countries face increasing climate-related pressure on water resources.

The exchange forms part of the Programme for Integrated Development and Adaptation to Climate Change in the Zambezi River Basin, supported by the African Development Bank and other international partners.