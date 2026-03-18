Namibia: Omusati Toddlers Accused of Killing One-Year-Old

A twenty-two month old child died on Monday evening after allegedly being harmed by two twin toddlers (2).

The incident took place at Okathitukambanda village in the Ogongo constituency of the Omusati region.

Omusati commander commissioner Ismael Basson says the incident occurred around 19h40 when the children were left at home under minimal supervision.

The deceased, Megameno Amweenye, was in the company of four other minors, including twin boys.

"It is suspected that the twins placed sand into the younger child's mouth, nose and eyes," Basson says.

No arrests have been made, as the alleged suspects are too young to be held criminally accountable.