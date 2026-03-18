Namibia: Omusati Toddlers Accused of Killing One-Year-Old

17 March 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A twenty-two month old child died on Monday evening after allegedly being harmed by two twin toddlers (2).

The incident took place at Okathitukambanda village in the Ogongo constituency of the Omusati region.

Omusati commander commissioner Ismael Basson says the incident occurred around 19h40 when the children were left at home under minimal supervision.

The deceased, Megameno Amweenye, was in the company of four other minors, including twin boys.

"It is suspected that the twins placed sand into the younger child's mouth, nose and eyes," Basson says.

No arrests have been made, as the alleged suspects are too young to be held criminally accountable.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.