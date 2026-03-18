Uganda: UNBS, UIA Strengthen Partnership to Support Uganda's Industrialisation Agenda

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) and the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration aimed at improving Uganda's investment climate and accelerating the country's industrialisation agenda.

The commitment was announced following a meeting between UNBS Executive Director James Kasigwa and UIA Director General Robert Mukiza in Kampala on Monday.

The two institutions said closer cooperation would support the implementation of Uganda's development priorities under National Development Plan IV and the long-term strategy of Uganda Vision 2040.

During the meeting, Kasigwa stressed the importance of integrating standards and quality assurance mechanisms within industrial parks across the country.

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He said ensuring that products manufactured in Uganda meet both national and international standards is key to boosting the country's competitiveness in regional and global markets.

"Integrating standards and quality assurance in industrial parks is essential to guarantee that products manufactured in Uganda meet national and international standards," Kasigwa said.

He also urged investors to comply with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) requirements, noting that adherence to such standards is critical for promoting sustainable investment and responsible industrial development.

Kasigwa said stronger quality assurance systems would not only protect consumers but also enhance the reputation of Ugandan products in international markets.

Mukiza, on his part, reaffirmed UIA's commitment to strengthening collaboration with UNBS in order to support investors operating in industrial parks.

He said the investment authority would allocate land to UNBS within industrial parks so that standards and quality assurance services can be delivered directly to manufacturers.

Mukiza explained that the move would bring UNBS services closer to investors, enabling quicker certification processes and improved compliance with regulatory requirements.

He also called for increased staffing by UNBS at one-stop investment centres located in various industrial parks across the country.

According to Mukiza, the presence of standards officers at these centres would improve trade facilitation and reduce bureaucratic delays faced by investors.

"We remain committed to strengthening collaboration with UNBS to support investors in industrial parks and ensure that quality assurance services are accessible," Mukiza said.

Officials from both institutions said the strengthened partnership is expected to improve Uganda's investment environment by ensuring that businesses operate within a robust standards framework.

They noted that a strong standards regime is essential for promoting quality production, fair trade practices and sustainable industrial growth.

Government has in recent years prioritised industrial park development as part of efforts to transform Uganda into a manufacturing-led economy. Several parks have been established across the country to attract both local and foreign investors.

By embedding standards and regulatory support within these industrial parks, authorities believe investors will be better positioned to produce competitive goods for both domestic consumption and export markets.

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The partnership between UNBS and UIA is also expected to enhance investor confidence by ensuring that businesses operate within clearly defined quality and regulatory systems.

Officials said improved compliance with standards will strengthen Uganda's reputation as a reliable production hub in the region, while also supporting the country's broader industrialisation and economic growth goals.

The Uganda Investment Authority, established under the Investment Code of 1991 and later revised in 2019, is mandated to promote and facilitate investment in Uganda as well as advise government on policies that support economic growth.

Meanwhile, the Uganda National Bureau of Standards is responsible for developing and enforcing standards to ensure the quality and safety of goods produced locally and those imported into the country.